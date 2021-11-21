Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

TEAF opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.66. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

