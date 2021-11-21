Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Gap Down to $10.67

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.67, but opened at $9.28. Ecovyst shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 61,813 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile (NYSE:ECVT)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

