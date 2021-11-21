Eifion Jones Sells 13,483 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones sold 13,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $380,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eifion Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $653,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Eifion Jones sold 16,222 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $391,274.64.

On Friday, October 22nd, Eifion Jones sold 8,778 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $210,759.78.

On Monday, September 13th, Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00.

HAYW stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $350.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 9.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 44,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

