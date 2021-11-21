Eight Capital Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$6.25

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FOOD. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.47.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

TSE FOOD opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.56. The firm has a market cap of C$323.49 million and a PE ratio of -41.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$4.29 and a 1-year high of C$14.72.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.