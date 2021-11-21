Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $175.22 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,057,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.