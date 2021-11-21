Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits Market Cap of $9,280.16

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $9,280.16 and $116.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 444.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00165317 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

