Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFC. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NYSE EFC opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.07. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 136.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

