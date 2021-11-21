Emerald Crypto (EMD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 21st. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 100.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $466,054.06 and approximately $9.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emerald Crypto Profile

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

