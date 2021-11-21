Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $89.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.74.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

