Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.78.

DAVA opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. Endava has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Endava by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Endava by 54.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,333,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,091,000 after buying an additional 468,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,311,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

