Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.08. 51,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 589,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $504,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

