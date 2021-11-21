Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,009,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 40,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
