Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,009,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 40,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,165. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.