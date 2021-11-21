enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Acquires $15,740.00 in Stock

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) CEO Robert Andrew Berman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $15,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Andrew Berman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Andrew Berman bought 2,000 shares of enVVeno Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $14,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVNO opened at $7.40 on Friday. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVNO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 1,326.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of enVVeno Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About enVVeno Medical

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

