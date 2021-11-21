Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$784,080.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,026,844.80.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total transaction of C$310,980.00.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$80.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.73. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$47.26 and a twelve month high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EQB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

