Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sportradar Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sportradar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of SRAD opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.09. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,692,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,838,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

