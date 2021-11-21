Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on the stock.

Euromoney Institutional Investor stock opened at GBX 1,028 ($13.43) on Thursday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a 12 month low of GBX 867.33 ($11.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,034.70. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -934.55.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $5.70. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.36%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pricing, Data & Market Intelligence, and Asset Management. The Pricing segment provides commodity price reporting, data, analytics, and events; and commodity price benchmarks and analysis for its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, and forest products industries.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.