European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

EWCZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of EWCZ opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. European Wax Center has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000.

European Wax Center Company Profile

