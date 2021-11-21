Evercore ISI Reiterates Buy Rating for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $295.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $236.15.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.43. 1,029,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,261. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.66. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 148.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after buying an additional 133,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after buying an additional 928,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after buying an additional 271,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 22.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.