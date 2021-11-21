EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EVgo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVgo.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVGO. Bank of America downgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.77, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

