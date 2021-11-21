Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Update

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 430,600 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 341,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth $369,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum from $6.00 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. 274,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 million, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.34. Evolution Petroleum has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is -272.70%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

