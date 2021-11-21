Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

