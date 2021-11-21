Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Excelsior Mining (OTC:EXMGF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of EXMGF opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Excelsior Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. is engaged in exploration and development of copper. It operates through acquisition, exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona. The firm focuses on mining operations at its core asset, the Gunnison Project located in Cochise County, Arizona. The company was founded on June 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

