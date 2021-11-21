Expanse Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,029.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $896,842.48 and $2,029.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

