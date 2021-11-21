Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Position Lessened by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exponent were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,516,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,708 shares of company stock worth $2,293,230. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $125.13 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $126.14. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

