Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expro International Group Holdings Ltd. is an oil and gas service company. Expro International Group Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Frank’s International N.V., is based in Reading, United Kingdom. “

Get Expro Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of XPRO opened at $16.48 on Friday. Expro Group has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.29.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.