F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) PT Lowered to $15.00 at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) had its price target reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FSTX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F-star Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:FSTX opened at $5.55 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

