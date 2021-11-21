Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 27.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 314.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 47.4% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $345.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.86. The firm has a market cap of $960.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.73, for a total value of $28,116,329.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock valued at $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

