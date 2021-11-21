Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $45.59, but opened at $35.48. Farfetch shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 225,878 shares.

The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

