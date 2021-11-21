FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Trading Up 0.1%

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 38,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 39,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.35% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

