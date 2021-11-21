Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $463,692.80 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk sold 9,440 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $463,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $122.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 285.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,166,000 after buying an additional 552,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 4.6% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

