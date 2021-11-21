FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

FBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FB Financial by 27.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in FB Financial by 31.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in FB Financial by 31.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.11. 94,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,989. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. FB Financial has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

