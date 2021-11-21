Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Sells $268,143.71 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.65 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,386,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

