Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Sells $268,143.71 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 7,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $268,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $34.65 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,386,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,016,000 after buying an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
