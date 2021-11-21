Ferguson (LON:FERG) Sets New 52-Week High at $12,185.00

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £121.85 ($159.20) and last traded at £117.55 ($153.58), with a volume of 827511 shares. The stock had previously closed at £121.15 ($158.28).

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 9,645 ($126.01).

Get Ferguson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. The company has a market capitalization of £26.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £108.23 and its 200-day moving average price is £102.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, for a total transaction of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

About Ferguson (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.