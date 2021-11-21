FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in FG New America Acquisition were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

