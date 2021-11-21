Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Down 0.6%

Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.56. 4,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.