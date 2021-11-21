Financial Analysis: Ark Restaurants (ARKR) versus Its Rivals

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) is one of 68 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ark Restaurants to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ark Restaurants $106.49 million -$4.69 million 15.37 Ark Restaurants Competitors $1.56 billion $100.46 million 11.27

Ark Restaurants’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants. Ark Restaurants is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ark Restaurants and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63% Ark Restaurants Competitors 4.59% -37.52% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ark Restaurants and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Ark Restaurants Competitors 838 4467 5203 190 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Ark Restaurants’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ark Restaurants has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants’ peers have a beta of -8.70, suggesting that their average share price is 970% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

