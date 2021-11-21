Financial Analysis: Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) & H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Bureau Veritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4 2 3 0 1.89 Bureau Veritas 0 3 9 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Bureau Veritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.52% 16.45% 5.22% Bureau Veritas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and Bureau Veritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $20.39 billion 1.28 $133.99 million $0.12 29.67 Bureau Veritas $5.26 billion 2.85 $143.13 million N/A N/A

Bureau Veritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats Bureau Veritas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America. The firm’s brands include H&M, H&M Home, Weekday, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, ARKET, Afound, Sellpy and Treadler. The company was founded by Erling Persson in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products. The Marine and Offshore segment checks the compliance of ships and offshore units by carrying standards mainly on the strength of structures and equipment reliability on board. The Agri-Food and Commodities segment provides its clients with inspection, laboratory testing, and certification services for all types of commodities, including oil and petrochemicals, metals and minerals, food, and agri-commodities. The Industry segment includes conformity assessment, production monitoring, asset integrity management, and equipment certification. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment consists of buildings and infrastructure lifecycle, including capital expenditure and operating expenditure services. The Certification segment certifies the QHSE management systems utilized by clients comply with international standards or with nationa

