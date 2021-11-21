Financial Analysis: Summer Energy (SUME) vs. Its Peers

Summer Energy (OTCMKTS: SUME) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Summer Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Summer Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A Summer Energy Competitors -12.12% 8.11% 2.14%

Summer Energy has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summer Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Summer Energy Competitors 854 3985 3336 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Summer Energy’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summer Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Summer Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summer Energy $166.32 million -$10.73 million -1.28 Summer Energy Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.72

Summer Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy. Summer Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Summer Energy competitors beat Summer Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Summer Energy Company Profile

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of purchasing and reselling electric power within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire through its subsidiaries. It retails electricity to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded on March 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

