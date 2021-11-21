Financial Comparison: BioSig Technologies (BSGM) versus Its Rivals

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BioSig Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies’ peers have a beta of 18.80, meaning that their average share price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for BioSig Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BioSig Technologies Competitors 234 941 1765 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.61%. Given BioSig Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A -170.52% -141.90% BioSig Technologies Competitors -280.69% -20.19% -14.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A -$52.22 million -2.81 BioSig Technologies Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.33

BioSig Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies. BioSig Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioSig Technologies peers beat BioSig Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures. The company was founded by Kenneth L. Londoner on February 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Westport. CT.

