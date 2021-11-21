Financial Comparison: Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sundance Energy and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A SilverBow Resources -5.87% 87.03% 13.95%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.60%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sundance Energy and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $91.81 million 0.02 -$370.46 million ($53.89) -0.01 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 2.33 -$309.38 million ($1.41) -19.89

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sundance Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.6% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Sundance Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sundance Energy Company Profile

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

