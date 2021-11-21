Financial Contrast: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) & trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares trivago and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago -4.37% -2.01% -1.66% Versus Systems -860.03% -211.23% -104.21%

29.5% of trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for trivago and Versus Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20 Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $3.08, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Versus Systems has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.41%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than trivago.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $284.32 million 3.06 -$280.30 million ($0.03) -81.00 Versus Systems $1.39 million 28.93 -$5.78 million ($0.88) -3.73

Versus Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than trivago. trivago is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

trivago beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf T.J. Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier, and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

