Financial Review: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) & Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Quanterix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 10.54 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Quanterix $86.38 million 19.57 -$31.53 million ($1.36) -33.91

Quanterix has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Quanterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Quanterix -44.63% -11.88% -10.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talis Biomedical and Quanterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75 Quanterix 1 0 2 0 2.33

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.26%. Quanterix has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.10%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Quanterix.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Quanterix shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Quanterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quanterix beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development. The company was founded by Nicholas J. Naclerio and David R. Walt in April 2007 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

