Financial Review: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -4.81% N/A -0.60% Broadstone Net Lease 23.73% 3.40% 2.03%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadstone Net Lease 0 6 0 0 2.00

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.99%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.00 million 0.39 $250,000.00 N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 12.99 $51.18 million $0.57 45.46

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

