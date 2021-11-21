FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Given New $7.27 Price Target at Citigroup

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.07 to $7.27 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

FINV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

