First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial Bankshares worth $14,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 455.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 163,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $274,314. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

