First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 1,034 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 17.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $86,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $101.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.38 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

