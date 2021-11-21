First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter worth about $415,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 361,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,971,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $896,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.00. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

