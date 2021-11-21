First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 869.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

MDC stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

