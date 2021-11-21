First Hawaiian Bank Makes New $446,000 Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,980 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 99.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.