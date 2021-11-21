First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 935.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in LPL Financial by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311,697 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $164.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.93. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

